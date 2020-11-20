Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target to $72.00

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SPB. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $62.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.38.

Shares of SPB opened at $65.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.70, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.41. Spectrum Brands has a 1 year low of $19.59 and a 1 year high of $68.60.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Spectrum Brands had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 9,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

