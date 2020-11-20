Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Price Target to $41.00

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BLDR. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised Builders FirstSource from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. B. Riley upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.87.

NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $36.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 2.73. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $36.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.34 and its 200 day moving average is $26.47.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 28,417 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $873,822.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Rush sold 9,108 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $278,522.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,048.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 622.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at $114,000.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

