Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Price Target to $41.00

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BLDR. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised Builders FirstSource from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. B. Riley upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.87.
NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $36.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 2.73. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $36.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.34 and its 200 day moving average is $26.47.
In other news, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 28,417 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $873,822.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Rush sold 9,108 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $278,522.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,048.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 622.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at $114,000.
Builders FirstSource Company Profile
Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
