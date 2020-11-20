Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Price Target to $114.00

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $114.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

IBP has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Benchmark cut shares of Installed Building Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp raised shares of Installed Building Products from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.43.

NYSE IBP opened at $101.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.08. Installed Building Products has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $121.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 1.97.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $420.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.79 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 5.14%. Installed Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Installed Building Products news, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 26,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.31, for a total transaction of $2,436,430.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,424.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $27,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,567,831. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 402,215 shares of company stock valued at $38,135,881 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the second quarter worth $31,092,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the second quarter worth $17,905,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the second quarter worth $14,071,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,059,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,632,000 after buying an additional 161,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,591,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $365,390,000 after buying an additional 126,661 shares in the last quarter. 67.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

