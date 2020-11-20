Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,369 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DG. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.27.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Steven G. Sunderland sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.21, for a total value of $365,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,789.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 29,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $5,798,008.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,336,162.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,435 shares of company stock valued at $19,984,494. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General stock opened at $211.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $225.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

