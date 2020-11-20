Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Upgraded to Buy at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $108.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.30.

Shares of EXP opened at $92.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.51 and its 200-day moving average is $78.42. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $41.83 and a fifty-two week high of $97.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.88 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 16,051 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $645,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,151.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth $92,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 7.8% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth $184,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth $203,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

