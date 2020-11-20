EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) PT Raised to $145.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $138.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. EastGroup Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $136.22.

NYSE EGP opened at $140.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.79. EastGroup Properties has a one year low of $83.40 and a one year high of $153.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.50.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.71). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Research analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $95,228.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,611,482.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total transaction of $440,560.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,902,861.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,769 shares of company stock worth $912,881. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 296.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 159.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 94.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

