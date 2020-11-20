Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EPC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Edgewell Personal Care currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.89.

EPC stock opened at $35.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.80 and its 200 day moving average is $29.37. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $38.97.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $488.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.37 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $622,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 614,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,022,000 after acquiring an additional 336,240 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 58,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 11,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

