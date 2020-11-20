Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Stock Holdings Increased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 315,753.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,726 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,495,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,059,000 after purchasing an additional 910,087 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,057,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,645,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 524.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 120,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 100,955 shares in the last quarter. 75.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

In related news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.43 per share, with a total value of $284,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,612.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELAN opened at $29.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of -51.75, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.51. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $15.17 and a twelve month high of $34.09.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $889.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ELAN. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Cleveland Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.15.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.