Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 907,243 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 264,842 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of Electronic Arts worth $118,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 105.4% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 142,763 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $18,852,000 after purchasing an additional 73,256 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 11,584 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,906 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EA stock opened at $120.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.22. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $147.36. The company has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

In related news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $39,035.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,802.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total transaction of $110,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,933.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 576,991 shares of company stock valued at $72,461,806. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $126.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.86.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

