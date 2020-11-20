Elite Wealth Management Inc. Has $10.59 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.5% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in Alphabet by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,758.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,189.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,611.87 and a 200 day moving average of $1,509.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,816.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

