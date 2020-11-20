Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) (TSE:EMA) Given New C$68.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) (TSE:EMA) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EMA. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. CSFB downgraded Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$61.58.

Get Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) alerts:

Shares of Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) stock opened at C$54.90 on Monday. Emera Incorporated has a one year low of C$42.12 and a one year high of C$60.94. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion and a PE ratio of 15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$55.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$54.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.637 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. This is an increase from Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 69.50%.

About Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.