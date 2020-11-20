Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ETTX. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETTX opened at $1.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $64.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.58. Entasis Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $5.64.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.13. Analysts anticipate that Entasis Therapeutics will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. purchased 4,672,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.68 per share, for a total transaction of $12,523,363.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Entasis Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,182,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Entasis Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Entasis Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 11,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. It is involved in developing Sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of multi-drug resistant Acinetobacter infections; Zoliflodacin, a novel orally administered molecule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of uncomplicated gonorrhea; ETX0282CPDP, an oral drug that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of urinary tract infections; and ETX0462, a drug candidate from NBP platform that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

