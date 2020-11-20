eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Sells $644,100.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $644,100.00.
EXPI stock opened at $45.48 on Friday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $62.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 505.39 and a beta of 3.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.22.
eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. eXp World had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 12.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXPI. BidaskClub raised shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of eXp World from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of eXp World from $28.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.
About eXp World
eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.
