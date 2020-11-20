eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Sells $644,100.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $644,100.00.

EXPI stock opened at $45.48 on Friday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $62.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 505.39 and a beta of 3.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.22.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. eXp World had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 12.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 14.3% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 49.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eXp World during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eXp World during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXPI. BidaskClub raised shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of eXp World from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of eXp World from $28.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

