Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) (TSE:EXE) PT Raised to C$7.25

Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) (TSE:EXE) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AR Network reports.

EXE has been the topic of several other reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) lowered their target price on Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Laurentian cut their target price on Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$6.63.

Get Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) alerts:

EXE opened at C$6.36 on Monday. Extendicare Inc. has a twelve month low of C$4.90 and a twelve month high of C$8.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.47 million and a PE ratio of 12.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 477.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.02%.

Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) Company Profile

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.