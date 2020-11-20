Exxaro Resources (OTCMKTS:EXXAY) vs. Americas Gold and Silver (NYSE:USAS) Critical Analysis

Exxaro Resources (OTCMKTS:EXXAY) and Americas Gold and Silver (NYSE:USAS) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Exxaro Resources and Americas Gold and Silver’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exxaro Resources $1.78 billion 1.63 $679.76 million N/A N/A Americas Gold and Silver $58.41 million 5.21 -$32.65 million ($0.30) -8.73

Exxaro Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Americas Gold and Silver.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.6% of Americas Gold and Silver shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Exxaro Resources has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Americas Gold and Silver has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Exxaro Resources and Americas Gold and Silver, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exxaro Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Americas Gold and Silver 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Exxaro Resources and Americas Gold and Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exxaro Resources N/A N/A N/A Americas Gold and Silver -88.26% -16.20% -10.16%

Summary

Exxaro Resources beats Americas Gold and Silver on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exxaro Resources

Exxaro Resources Limited engages in coal, iron ore investment, pigment manufacturing, renewable energy, and residual base metal businesses in South Africa, Europe, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Coal; Ferrous; Energy; and Other segments. It produces thermal coal, metallurgical coal, and semi-soft coking coal products primarily in the Waterberg and Mpumalanga regions; offers gas-atomised ferrosilicon for use in separation plants, as well as iron ore; and operates two wind farms. The company was formerly known as Kumba Iron Ore Limited and changed its name to Exxaro Resources Limited in November 2006. The company is based in Pretoria, South Africa.

About Americas Gold and Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of precious and polymetallic mineral properties in North America. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, copper, and gold deposits. It principally holds a 100% interests in the CosalÃ¡ Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares in located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico. The company also owns a 60% interests in the Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho; and a 100% interests in the Relief Canyon mine located in the Pershing County, Nevada, the United States. In addition, it holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the San Felipe development project in Sonora, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Americas Silver Corporation and changed its name to Americas Gold and Silver Corporation in September 2019. Americas Gold and Silver Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

