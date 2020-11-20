F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target Raised to $205.00 at Credit Suisse Group

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on F5 Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on F5 Networks from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.53.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $160.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.74. F5 Networks has a one year low of $79.78 and a one year high of $166.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $614.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.91, for a total value of $33,386.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,138.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total transaction of $312,094.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,267,101.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,449 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,452 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,270,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $177,264,000 after purchasing an additional 790,058 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,778,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,294 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $122,925,000 after purchasing an additional 365,844 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 547,173 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $67,176,000 after purchasing an additional 235,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 440,213 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $61,401,000 after purchasing an additional 220,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the availability, security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic.

