Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Major Shareholder Bancorporation National Zions Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total transaction of $692,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 530,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,718,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bancorporation National Zions also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

On Monday, November 16th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $699,100.00.

On Friday, November 13th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $672,400.00.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $685,600.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $691,500.00.

On Friday, November 6th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 17,247 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $1,124,504.40.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 14,854 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total transaction of $964,470.22.

On Monday, November 2nd, Bancorporation National Zions sold 15,086 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $995,977.72.

On Monday, October 26th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $683,600.00.

On Friday, October 23rd, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $693,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Bancorporation National Zions sold 18,722 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total transaction of $1,295,000.74.

Shares of AGM opened at $68.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.12. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.22.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.32. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 21.92%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 192,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,729,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 14.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 67.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.