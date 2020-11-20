Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,469 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in Altria Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management increased its holdings in Altria Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

MO opened at $40.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $51.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.45 billion, a PE ratio of 111.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

