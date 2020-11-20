Fifth Third Bancorp Has $11.85 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2020

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 47.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth approximately $806,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Fiserv by 3.0% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 786,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,814,000 after acquiring an additional 22,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 98.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 98,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,657,000 after acquiring an additional 49,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $113.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $75.77 billion, a PE ratio of 85.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.24. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FISV. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. CSFB upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Fiserv from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

In related news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $3,073,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 243,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,978,662.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $240,834.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,300 shares of company stock valued at $9,838,983. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit