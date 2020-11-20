Fifth Third Bancorp Has $11.85 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 47.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth approximately $806,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Fiserv by 3.0% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 786,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,814,000 after acquiring an additional 22,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 98.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 98,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,657,000 after acquiring an additional 49,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

NASDAQ FISV opened at $113.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $75.77 billion, a PE ratio of 85.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.24. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FISV. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. CSFB upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Fiserv from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

In related news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $3,073,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 243,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,978,662.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $240,834.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,300 shares of company stock valued at $9,838,983. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.