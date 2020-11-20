Fifth Third Bancorp Has $14.74 Million Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,547,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,463,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,772,849,000 after buying an additional 3,999,170 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,980,000 after buying an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $514.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $328.13 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $575.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $592.63.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 EPS for the current year.

REGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $615.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $745.00 to $737.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.52.

In other news, Director George L. Sing sold 61,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.40, for a total value of $36,929,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,632 shares in the company, valued at $67,582,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.54, for a total value of $54,854.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,323 shares in the company, valued at $14,987,758.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,667 shares of company stock worth $77,779,683 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.