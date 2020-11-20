Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $9,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.10, for a total transaction of $4,040,383.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,367,580.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 58,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.89, for a total transaction of $34,712,976.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,881,855.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,002 shares of company stock worth $55,317,763 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHTR. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Truist lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $646.36.

CHTR stock opened at $650.54 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.67 and a 1 year high of $663.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $622.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $576.84. The firm has a market cap of $130.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.34, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.87. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

