Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2020

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,853 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Target were worth $13,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Target by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,602,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,349,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,534 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Target by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,998,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $832,990,000 after buying an additional 3,081,398 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,558,482 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $543,007,000 after buying an additional 114,717 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 203.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,622,270 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $434,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Target by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,004,069 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $240,348,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TGT. MKM Partners upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.74.

Target stock opened at $171.37 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $173.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

In related news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 27,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $4,357,140.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,487 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total transaction of $383,694.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,789 shares of company stock worth $7,773,422 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

