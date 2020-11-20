Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 10,296 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,296 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $8,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 47.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,456,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,022,000 after buying an additional 7,836,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 19.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,108,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,116,000 after buying an additional 4,914,896 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 58.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,481,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,671,000 after buying an additional 2,385,355 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 130.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,788,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,754,000 after buying an additional 2,141,351 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 252.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,788,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,092,000 after buying an additional 1,997,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $76.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.72. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $87.43. The firm has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.38%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Discover Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.18.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

