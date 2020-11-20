Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 14,931 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,931 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $8,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.8% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,047,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,586,634,000 after buying an additional 2,262,850 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,965,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,268,844,000 after purchasing an additional 222,534 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 32,349,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,622,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,341 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,237,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $584,814,000 after purchasing an additional 570,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,458,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $928,952,000 after purchasing an additional 760,168 shares in the last quarter. 18.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $96.61 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $42.70 and a 1 year high of $102.44. The company has a market cap of $501.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.98 and its 200 day moving average is $72.09.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3463 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 63.72%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. New Street Research began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

