Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,923 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $8,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 32,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after buying an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 21.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 207,785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,525,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Page Arthur B lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.4% during the third quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 10,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 213.3% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the period. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BDX. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.93.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $232.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.66. The company has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

