Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 3,443 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,443 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $11,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 11.6% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 4.1% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 0.4% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 9,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.60, for a total transaction of $3,421,938.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie F. Varon sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.45, for a total value of $91,451.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,128 shares of company stock worth $23,954,139 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $376.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $313.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $437.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.07. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.38 and a fifty-two week high of $439.65. The company has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

