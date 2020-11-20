Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 60,451 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 321,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,451 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.09% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $17,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IGSB. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $429,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC raised its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.2% in the third quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 99,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 21,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 101.3% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 16,814 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IGSB opened at $55.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.71. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09.

