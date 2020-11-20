Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 7,320 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,320 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CSX were worth $15,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in CSX by 347.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX in the third quarter worth $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 55.9% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CSX from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.52.

CSX opened at $91.70 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $93.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $70.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

CSX announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.