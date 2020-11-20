FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target Raised to $134.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $134.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FMC. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of FMC from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of FMC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. G.Research reissued a buy rating on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.18.

FMC stock opened at $115.32 on Monday. FMC has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $116.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that FMC will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in FMC by 392.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FMC by 164.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 11,545 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in FMC during the second quarter valued at $282,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the second quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in FMC during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

