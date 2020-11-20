fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

FUBO has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of fuboTV from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, fuboTV has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.17.

FUBO opened at $22.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.20. fuboTV has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $23.88.

fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.78 million.

In other fuboTV news, Chairman Edgar Bronfman, Jr. acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc focuses on the provision of live TV streaming platform for sports, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

