G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Director Glenn P. Muir Purchases 50,000 Shares

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Director Glenn P. Muir acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 170,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,081.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ GTHX opened at $12.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 10.95 and a quick ratio of 10.95. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $26.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTHX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 4,437.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 393.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 104,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 83,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GTHX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James cut G1 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

