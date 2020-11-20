General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,869 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 23,013 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $539,368,000. FMR LLC increased its position in General Motors by 71.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,089,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $407,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703,544 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its position in General Motors by 241.8% during the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 6,254,511 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $166,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424,753 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in General Motors by 388.1% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,440,429 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $137,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in General Motors by 706.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,931,801 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $74,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,326 shares during the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on GM. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.78.

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $293,328.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $20,345,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,329 shares in the company, valued at $73,580,907.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GM opened at $42.82 on Friday. General Motors has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $61.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.16.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

