Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Upgraded by Capital One Financial to Overweight

Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Genesis Energy from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genesis Energy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Genesis Energy in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Barclays raised Genesis Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Genesis Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.33.

Shares of GEL opened at $6.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.16. Genesis Energy has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $22.20.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $443.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.96 million. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a positive return on equity of 1.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genesis Energy will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 166.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 31.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 9.8% in the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 45,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 47.4% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 15,541 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 46.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

