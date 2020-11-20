Gryphon Capital Income Trust (GCI.AX) (ASX:GCI) Plans $0.01 Interim Dividend

Gryphon Capital Income Trust (GCI.AX) (ASX:GCI) declared a interim dividend on Friday, November 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.007 per share on Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$1.70.

