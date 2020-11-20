Gryphon Capital Income Trust (GCI.AX) (ASX:GCI) Plans $0.01 Interim Dividend

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2020

Gryphon Capital Income Trust (GCI.AX) (ASX:GCI) declared a interim dividend on Friday, November 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.007 per share on Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$1.70.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Dividend History for Gryphon Capital Income Trust (GCI.AX) (ASX:GCI)

Receive News & Ratings for Gryphon Capital Income Trust (GCI.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gryphon Capital Income Trust (GCI.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit