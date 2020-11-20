Guild (NASDAQ:GHLD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Guild (NASDAQ:GHLD) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GHLD. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Guild in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Guild in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Guild in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Get Guild alerts:

NASDAQ GHLD opened at $13.94 on Monday. Guild has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.66.

In other Guild news, Director Patrick Joseph Duffy sold 4,900,272 shares of Guild stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $68,750,816.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Lisa Irene Klika sold 11,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $160,573.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,696.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,731,131 shares of company stock valued at $80,407,768.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgage through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.