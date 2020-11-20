Guild (NASDAQ:GHLD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Guild (NASDAQ:GHLD) in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of GHLD opened at $13.94 on Monday. Guild has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $15.66.

In related news, major shareholder Strategic Enterprises Mcgarry sold 532,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $7,467,327.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,380,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,461,782.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Terry Lynn Schmidt sold 287,174 shares of Guild stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $4,029,051.22. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,363,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,162,107.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,731,131 shares of company stock valued at $80,407,768 in the last ninety days.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgage through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

