Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HALO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.50.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $38.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.06 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 17.34 and a current ratio of 18.49. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $41.26.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $65.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $365,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 146,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $865,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 216,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,865,336.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,000. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

