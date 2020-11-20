Harworth Group plc (HWG.L) (LON:HWG) Shares Gap Up to $101.50

Shares of Harworth Group plc (HWG.L) (LON:HWG) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $101.50, but opened at $105.50. Harworth Group plc (HWG.L) shares last traded at $102.70, with a volume of 20,483 shares traded.

HWG has been the topic of several research reports. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on Harworth Group plc (HWG.L) from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Harworth Group plc (HWG.L) in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 94.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 98.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.03. The company has a market cap of $283.70 million and a P/E ratio of 61.11.

Harworth Group plc (HWG.L) (LON:HWG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported GBX (1.60) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) by GBX (2.80) (($0.04)). Analysts predict that Harworth Group plc will post 185.4567892 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a dividend of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. Harworth Group plc (HWG.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

In related news, insider Angela Bromfield acquired 22,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of £19,750.88 ($25,804.65). Also, insider Chris Birch acquired 10,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.19) per share, for a total transaction of £9,906.26 ($12,942.59).

Harworth Group plc (HWG.L) Company Profile (LON:HWG)

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates in two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

