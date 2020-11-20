HC Wainwright Cuts Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Price Target to $10.00

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Path from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

Shares of BPTH stock opened at $3.34 on Monday. Bio-Path has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $11.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.24.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Path will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

