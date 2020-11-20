Head-To-Head Analysis: Innovus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:INNV) versus Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) and Innovus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:INNV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Heron Therapeutics and Innovus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heron Therapeutics -157.65% -57.52% -43.64% Innovus Pharmaceuticals -35.85% -1,611.96% -77.85%

Heron Therapeutics has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Heron Therapeutics and Innovus Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heron Therapeutics 0 1 7 0 2.88 Innovus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Heron Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77.78%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.5% of Heron Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of Heron Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Innovus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Heron Therapeutics and Innovus Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heron Therapeutics $145.97 million 11.20 -$204.75 million ($2.50) -7.20 Innovus Pharmaceuticals $23.99 million 0.00 -$8.28 million ($4.16) N/A

Innovus Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Heron Therapeutics. Heron Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Innovus Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Heron Therapeutics beats Innovus Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration. It offers SUSTOL (granisetron) extended-release injection for the prevention of acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with moderately emetogenic chemotherapy, or anthracycline and cyclophosphamide combination chemotherapy regimens; and CINVANTI, an intravenous formulation of aprepitant, a substance P/neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist for the prevention of acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with highly emetogenic cancer chemotherapy, as well as nausea and vomiting associated with moderately emetogenic cancer chemotherapy. The company is also developing HTX-011, an investigational, dual-acting, and fixed-dose combination of the local anesthetic bupivacaine with a low dose of the nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug meloxicam that is in Phase III clinical trial for pain management; and HTX-034, a product candidate for postoperative pain management. The company was formerly known as A.P. Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Heron Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2014. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Innovus Pharmaceuticals

Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, licensing, and commercialization of non-prescription medicines and consumer care products in the United States. Its products include Zestra, a proprietary blend of essential oils to enhance desire, arousal, and satisfaction in women; EjectDelay, an over-the-counter monograph compliant benzocaine gel for premature ejaculation; Sensum+, a non-medicated cream for penile sensitivity; Zestra Glide, a water-based longer lasting lubricant; Vesele, a proprietary oral supplement for promoting sexual health; and Androferti, a natural supplement to support male reproductive health and sperm quality. The company also offers Beyond Human testosterone booster, ketones, krill oil, omega 3 fish oil, Vision Formula, blood sugar, colon cleanse, green coffee extract, and growth agent; RecalMax for brain health; UriVarx, a supplement for overactive bladder and urinary incontinence; PEVarx, a supplement for peak sexual performance; ProstaGorx, a supplement for prostate support; and FlutiCare, a nasal spray. In addition, its products include Apeaz for pain relief; AllerVarx for allergy relief; ArthriVarx for joint pain; Xyralid, a hemorrhoid cream; Can-C eye drop and eye care capsule; MZS, a melatonin formula to enhance sleep patterns; and Diabasens, a diabetic foot cream. The company's pipeline products comprise UriVarx for urinary tract infection; Xyralid suppositories for hemorrhoidal symptoms; GlucoGorx supplement, glucometer, lancing device, and GlucoGorx strip for blood sugar levels; Vesele and RecalMax nitric oxide strips. It markets and sells its products through commercial partners to primary care physicians, urologists, gynecologists, and therapists, as well as to other healthcare providers; and directly to consumers through online channels, retailers, and wholesalers. Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

