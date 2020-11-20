Head to Head Comparison: Nutriband (NTRB) vs. Its Competitors

Nutriband (OTCMKTS: NTRB) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Nutriband to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nutriband and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nutriband $370,000.00 N/A -31.11 Nutriband Competitors $1.12 billion $151.86 million 35.79

Nutriband’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Nutriband. Nutriband is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Nutriband and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutriband 0 0 0 0 N/A Nutriband Competitors 380 1258 2038 107 2.49

As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential downside of 1.28%. Given Nutriband’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nutriband has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.8% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 46.1% of Nutriband shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nutriband and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutriband N/A N/A N/A Nutriband Competitors -206.71% -73.11% -31.46%

About Nutriband

Nutriband Inc. develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product in development is abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain. Its product line consists of an energy patch line; a weight management patch line; a multivitamin patch line; a children's multivitamin patch line; an amino acid patch line; an anti-wrinkle patch line; an insect repellant patch line; a detox patch line; a PMS patch line; a sleep patch line; and a nausea and motion sickness patch line. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

