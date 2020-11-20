Helios Towers plc (HTWS.L) (LON:HTWS) Shares Gap Down to $175.40

Shares of Helios Towers plc (HTWS.L) (LON:HTWS) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $175.40, but opened at $155.00. Helios Towers plc (HTWS.L) shares last traded at $155.00, with a volume of 1,911,935 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 163.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,071.85.

Helios Towers plc (HTWS.L) Company Profile (LON:HTWS)

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, builds, acquires, and operates telecommunications towers and related passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

