Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Director Jay T. Flatley Sells 3,000 Shares

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.16, for a total value of $891,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 197,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,817,770.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ILMN stock opened at $299.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.65 billion, a PE ratio of 69.37, a P/E/G ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $315.00 and its 200 day moving average is $342.56. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $196.78 and a one year high of $404.20.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.97 million. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Illumina by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 9.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 49.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in Illumina by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,966 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Illumina by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 584 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ILMN. Evercore ISI lowered Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.56.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

