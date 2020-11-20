Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Director Jay T. Flatley Sells 3,000 Shares

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2020

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.16, for a total value of $891,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 197,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,817,770.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ILMN stock opened at $299.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.65 billion, a PE ratio of 69.37, a P/E/G ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $315.00 and its 200 day moving average is $342.56. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $196.78 and a one year high of $404.20.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.97 million. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Illumina by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 9.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 49.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in Illumina by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,966 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Illumina by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 584 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ILMN. Evercore ISI lowered Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.56.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit