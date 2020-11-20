Immedia Group Plc (IME.L) (LON:IME) Shares Gap Up to $23.00

Immedia Group Plc (IME.L) (LON:IME)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.00, but opened at $24.00. Immedia Group Plc (IME.L) shares last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 869,930 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 million and a PE ratio of -3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 26.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 18.48.

Immedia Group Plc (IME.L) Company Profile (LON:IME)

Immedia Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and communication service business through the provision of interactive digital channels products and services using music, radio, and screen-based media primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Production and Operations.

