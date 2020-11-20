Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Cut to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Informa from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Informa from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Peel Hunt cut Informa to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Informa presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Informa stock opened at $15.67 on Monday. Informa has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average of $11.23.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business events, academic publishing, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

