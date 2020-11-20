Insider Selling: Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,770,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,451.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $34.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $900.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.25. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.81.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.24). Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 8.61%. On average, analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 17.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 320.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 653.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EFSC shares. BidaskClub upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings account, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

