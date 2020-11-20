Insider Selling: Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Director Robert E. Dowdell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $1,070,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $72.77 on Friday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.21 and a 12 month high of $121.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 0.14.

Get Palomar alerts:

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Palomar had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $42.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Palomar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Palomar by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

PLMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Palomar in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of Palomar from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.