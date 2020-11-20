Insider Selling: Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Director Sells 70,000 Shares of Stock

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Director John P. Schauerman sold 70,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $1,649,900.00.
NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.81. Primoris Services Co. has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.38 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PRIM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Primoris Services by 18.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 36,533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 10,934 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 482.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 55,053 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 133,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 37,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 53,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 32,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.
About Primoris Services
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.
