Insider Selling: Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Director Sells 70,000 Shares of Stock

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Director John P. Schauerman sold 70,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $1,649,900.00.

NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.81. Primoris Services Co. has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.38 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PRIM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Primoris Services by 18.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 36,533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 10,934 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 482.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 55,053 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 133,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 37,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 53,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 32,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.