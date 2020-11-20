Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) Given a C$14.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$14.00 target price on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

IPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.00 target price on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$14.21.

TSE IPL opened at C$12.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.62. Inter Pipeline Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$5.35 and a 12 month high of C$22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.15, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$12.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.96%.

About Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO)

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

