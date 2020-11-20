Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC reduced its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. United Bank raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 16,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 12,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% in the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 5,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of ICE opened at $100.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.63. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $106.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.39.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $4,193,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,575,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,070 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $201,845.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 39,512 shares in the company, valued at $3,852,815.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,212 shares of company stock worth $9,402,269. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James raised Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.